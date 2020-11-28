Cedar Rapids HyVee robbed on Friday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed the HyVee on the southeast side of town at gunpoint.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery at the HyVee at 4035 Mt. Vernon Road SE at 10:27 P.M. on Friday night. They say the suspect entered the store with a handgun, demanded cash and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black face covering, a black beanie hat and a vest with a light blue outline.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time if the suspect is connected to any other recent armed robberies in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.