Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama.

Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people. Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide.

But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty.

