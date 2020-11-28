Anthony scores 22, leads Utah State past Northern Iowa 82-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -Marco Anthony scored a career-high 22 points as Utah State beat Northern Iowa 82-71 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State.

Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Green had 24 points for the Panthers.

Bowen Born and James Betz had 14 points apiece, and Tywhon Pickford had nine points and 10 rebounds.

