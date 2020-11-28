Advertisement

American Red Cross holds 34th Annual Day After Thanksgiving blood drive at Kennedy Mall

Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Red Cross held its 34th Annual Day After Thanksgiving blood drive at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque on Friday.

Organizers say more people donated blood this year than last year. More than 80 people made appointments.

Leaders say the need for donations increases during the holidays because some of the usual donors travel or take time off during that time.

The pandemic is also increasing the need for donations.

“Red cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibiodies, so that’s an added bonus for our donors to find out if they’ve had the virus,” said Nicole Miller, American Red Cross Account Representative for Donor Services. “If they do have it and they have the positive antibody test we can use their plasma for convalescent plasma to help current coronavirus patients.”

Workers wore masks, kept social distance and were seen constantly cleaning.

