Amana Colonies opens holiday season with Tannenbaum Forest

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Amana Colonies has had to cancel most of its major events because of COVID-19. But on Friday, it opened one of it’s biggest festivals of the year.

Tannenbaum Forest is part of a more than 30 year long tradition at the Amana Colonies, and this year, because of COVID-19, it’s one of the only festivals that’s going on as planned.

Events Coordinator Elise Heitmann says the forest is naturally social distanced, keeping families spread out as they tour the Christmas trees. The trees are decorated by small businesses, non-profits, and community organizations. This year, the historic barn plans to hold a record 48 trees for families to enjoy.

There are some small changes for visitors: everyone is required to wear a mask, and only 15 people can come in the barn at a time. And, Santa Claus won’t be visiting this year, in an effort to limit lines and crowds inside.

The forest and other holiday attractions are critical to bringing traffic to Amana’s small businesses. Heitmann says with most major festivals cancelled because of the pandemic, tourism is down by almost half.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.