Sunshine returns today, a mild late-November day for Saturday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of patchy dense fog are possible early this morning. Fog should not last long and any remaining cloud cover is also expected to continue to dissipate this morning, becoming mostly sunny through the day Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today than we had for Thanksgiving, but seasonal, topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday looks like a great outdoor day for late November with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and plentiful sunshine. A great day to get some outdoor holiday décor in place or finish late-season yardwork before highs in the 30s set in next week as we start December.

