Repairs ongoing to Iowa streetlights damaged by August storm

Utility wires stand damaged after a derecho on August 10, 2020.
Utility wires stand damaged after a derecho on August 10, 2020.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -Thousands of streetlights still need to be repaired in the Cedar Rapids area months after they were broken when a derecho tore through Iowa.

The Gazette reports that Mayuri Farlinger, the director of operations for Alliant Energy in the region, did not have an estimate as to how long it’ll take to repair the lights.

The utility prioritized restoring power to homes and businesses after the Aug. 10 derecho.

Streetlight repairs began at the end of October and crews have been out in “full force” to repair them, he said. The company’s crews and contractors have fixed hundreds of streetlights.

Alliant says it has 12 two-person crews dedicated for streetlight repairs in every quadrant of the city.

