Pandemic isn’t keeping Santa away, safety measures are in place at Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is opening day to visit Santa at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. The holiday tradition isn’t looking very traditional this year.

“I’m used to having them on my lap where I can talk to them and they can talk to me, like that,” Santa Claus told us.

This year, a wall of plexiglass separates children from Saint Nick as they pose for photos. Santa is sporting a mask and between each photo session, things are scrubbed down.

“We just want to make sure we can keep our Santa, and our kids, and families as safe as possible,” says Jill Gerken, Marketing Director at Lindale Mall.

The Mall is asking people to reserve their spot online this year so they can make sure there aren’t too many people there at once. They’re only allowing walk-ins the first and last hour of the day. There are also marks on the floor to keep people 6 feet apart.

“Being able to let these families still come and carry on this tradition even in these uncertain times that we’ve never had to deal with before was just very heartwarming for us as a staff here at the mall,” Gerken told us.

There is also a selfie wall set up behind Santa so you can come in and take a picture with your cell phone to document the holidays that way. You can reserve your time slot to visit Santa here.

