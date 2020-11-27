Advertisement

Operation Quickfind UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Office say man has been identified

Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST
Jones County, Iowa (KCRG) -Update: The Anamosa Police Department say the man has been identified.

******

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man (pictured below).

They say his name is Michael and he’s approximately 60-years-old.

According to a Facebook post by the Anamosa Police Department, at approximately 7:32 P.M. on Thursday, November 26th, officers responded to a welfare check involving an unidentified white male walking barefoot on Old Dubuque Road.

They say the man had no identification and appears to possibly be suffering from severe dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Michael Jones County 11-26
Michael Jones County 11-26(Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anamosa Police Department at 319-462-4371, extension 2

