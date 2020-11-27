Mild Saturday, winds increase Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a cool evening ahead, temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, but could be feeling like the 20s outside.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s with some areas feeling like the teens tomorrow morning. Winds shift to the southwest tomorrow, fueling an above-average day for temperatures. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-40s, but windy. Northwest wind could gust upwards of 35mph throughout the day and that will make it feel much cooler. Colder weather in store as we start the month of December next week. Highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.