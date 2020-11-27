Loras Blvd. in Dubuque closed for emergency water main repair

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Loras Blvd. in Dubuque between Henion Street and Dell Street has been closed due to an emergency water main repair.

Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour until the repairs are complete.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the City of Dubuque Water Department at 563-589-4291.

Closure dates and times are estimates and are subject to change without notification based on weather and contractor schedules.

