Advertisement

Iowa State one game away from Big 12 title game with 23-20 win over Texas

Iowa State football helmet
Iowa State football helmet
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KCRG/AP) - Iowa State are one game away from playing in the Big 12 Championship Game with their 23-20 win over the Texas Longhorns.

Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory Friday.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates with teammate Sean Foster (75) after...
‘Having a blast’: No. 15 Cyclones thriving in trying times
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) scores on a 33-yard touchdown run ahead of Kansas...
#17 Iowa State dominates Kansas State 45-0 to improve to 6-2
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end...
No. 17 Iowa State’s tight ends living up to preseason hype
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar warms up before of an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa State imposing stricter fan attendance limits due to COVID-19