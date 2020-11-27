Iowa City Senior Center group learns zoom to keep in touch during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of older Iowans is embracing the use of zoom to keep in touch during the pandemic. The group met in person for more than 20 years at the Iowa City Senior Center, so when the center closed in March, they didn’t want their tradition to end.

“It reminds me of the hugs we had in person before COVID, but now we’re hugging each other on zoom,” says Joan Cook.

They call themselves the “Write Your Life Story” group because they share details of their lives encouraging each other to write them down.

“I wish that I had more stories from my great grandparents and grandparents and parents that would, we just don’t know what their thoughts were,” says Evalee Mickey.

They reminisce about the past and talk about what’s current.

“I was writing everything new that I’ve tried since the pandemic. Like the first time I ordered groceries online, and the first time I had a meal delivered,” Marge Daniels told us.

Continuing to meet during this time is keeping their spirits up.

“It’s good to focus on things that are positive right now and this group is one of the positives from 2020, for sure,” Mary Johnson says.

The technology has even allowed a former group member to reconnect from Oregon.

“I can’t explain how much it means to me to be able to be part of this group even though I’m so far away. Because Iowa City, Iowa will always be my home,” says Tom Pickering.

They’re embracing the technology, because after all, it’s now a part of their story.

“People kind of look at me like my story wouldn’t be interesting. I say, everybody has a story,” Mickey says.

The Iowa City Senior Center has several virtual groups and classes, many of which are free and open to the public. If you don’t know how to use zoom, they will walk you through it and there is even the option to join the groups by phone if you don’t have a computer. You can find their schedule here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.