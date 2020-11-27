Advertisement

Hawkeyes’ defense comes up big in 26-20 win over Nebraska

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson...
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Tyler Goodson ran for 87 of his 111 yards in the second half and Zach VanValkenburg recovered Adrian Martinez’s late fumble to secure Iowa’s 26-20 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2 Big Ten) extended their win streak to four games and have beaten the Cornhuskers (1-4, 1-4) six years in a row.

Iowa was looking to add to its six-point lead when Keith Duncan’s 51-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the cross bar with 2:02 left. The Cornhuskers then drove from their 32 to the Iowa 39 before Martinez fumbled under pressure. Iowa ran out the last 1:18.

Tied 13-13 at halftime, Nebraska took its first lead on its opening drive of the third quarter. Utilizing a quick tempo, the Huskers capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by Rahmir Johnson.

Iowa answered with a 14-play, 66-yard drive. Mekhi Sargen punctuated the drive with a touchdown, and Duncan followed with field goals of 48 and 37 yards.

Spencer Petras completed 18 of 30 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

Martinez, back as the starter after two games, was 18 of 20 for 174 yards. He also ran for 28 yards and a score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Huskers’ defense proved better than advertised. Ranking 13th in the conference in rushing yards allowed per game, Nebraska held Iowa to just 123 on the ground -- the second-fewest by the Hawkeyes this season.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes wanted to prove they could finish close games after dropping two to start the year, and they did just that. Iowa’s defense came up clutch, forcing the game-sealing fumble with Nebraska driving, and the offense found its rhythm in the second half.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Huskers play at Purdue on Dec. 5.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes visit Illinois on Dec. 5.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Iowa center Luka Garza, center, and forward Patrick McCaffery block a shot by North Carolina...
Garza, McCaffery help No. 5 Iowa rout NC Central in opener
Big Ten Network analyst and former Hawkeye Jess Settles previews the upcoming season for the...
Sunday Night Spotlight: Jess Settles previews Iowa basketball season
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Jonathan...
Iowa dominates Penn State on the road for third straight win
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2)...
Iowa defensive line causing trouble for Big Ten quarterbacks