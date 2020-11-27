Fewer cases reported a day after TestIowa sites closed for holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A day after the state closed TestIowa sites for the Thanksgiving holiday, there were fewer cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, there were an additional 1,266 cases reported of coronavirus in the state of Iowa. That brings the total number of people sickened by the virus since the pandemic first started to 223,544.

The number of people reported in a 24 hour period who have died from the virus remained high. The state reported 37 new instances of deaths, bringing the total to 2,349. That follows two days of deaths that were above 40, with 47 on Wednesday and 41 on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 remained in a downward trend. There are 1,226 people seeking treatment as of 10:30 a.m., with 183 people newly admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those in the hospital, 256 are in the ICU, and 141 are on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized has gone down since our high point on November 18th, when we saw 1,527 people needing treatment.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 39%, after the state reported 3,242 new tests, with a total of 1,197,773.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.