Community organizations serve hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Organizers of Thanksgiving dinner events and distributions say they saw an increased need this year because of the pandemic and the derecho.

Tricia Vigil was one of hundreds of people picking up a hot Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. She, like many others, says this year has been a tough one. “It’s been really hard, for a lot of families. So coming here to get a hot meal is really good,” says Vigil.

We Are CR and Marion Alliance for Racial Equity passed out 350 meals today....150 more than they originally planned for. The groups were planning on feeding 200 people -- but the sign up for the meal exceeded that in three days. Organizers say the need this year is greater than ever, after the pandemic and the derecho. “A lot of people are in need right now. And a lot of people who are in need aren’t used to being in need. You know this is a really hard time for a lot of people,” says Sophia Joseph, co-founder of Marion Alliance for Racial Equity.

Event spaces all over eastern Iowa typically host big meals for Thanksgiving. But due to the pandemic, events simply handing out meals- including this one at the South Slope Community Center- were incredibly popular. This year, Hy-Vee, which provides the food, actually ran out of supplies hours before the giveaway was supposed to end. But workers did go back to the store to get more food, so that more people who needed a meal could get one. This is the 10th year the company has handed out free dinners.

Cedar River Landing has hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for 13 years. And, it kept the tradition going even through the pandemic...suiting up in masks and gloves to serve more than 100 people a hot meal. People helped themselves to turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and more.

And Vigil says despite the difficult year, she has a lot to be thankful for. “My health. Family. Friends. And I’m thankful to the community,” says Vigil.

