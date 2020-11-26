Waterloo offering free two-hour parking downtown during the holiday season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Waterloo and Republic Parking are offering two hours of free parking at metered parking spaces in downtown Waterloo during the holiday season.

The program starts on Saturday, November 28th and runs until Thursday, December 31st. Parking is free on Thanksgiving and always free on weekends.

Visitors will need to download PassportParking®, a mobile parking app (available on iOS and Android). The user code for two hours of free parking is “Parkloo”. Instructions can also be found on the Main Street website.

The City says they’re hoping to attract customers to the downtown area to take advantage of Main Street Waterloo’s holiday promotions, including “Shop Small Saturday” on November 28th.

For a full list of holiday events in the Waterloo, visit www.MainstreetWaterloo.com and click on the calendar on the home page.

