Sunny, but cooler for Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue for your evening. Temperatures overnight drop into the mid-20s and any cloud cover will dissipate through the overnight hours as well.

This will set up for a sunny day on Friday, but cooler. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday looks to be a great day to get outside, as highs will be near 50 with plenty of sunshine yet again. By Sunday, a few more clouds build in with highs in the mid-40s. As we start December next week, it will be feeling like. Highs in the 30s, with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

