Steel Panther and Bert Kreischer shows at the Paramount Theatre postponed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The upcoming Steel Panther and Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour shows have been postponed.

The Steel Panther concert, originally scheduled to perform on Friday, November 27th, has now been rescheduled for Thursday, March 4, 2021. Tickets for the show will be honored on for the new date. Anyone with questions about the concert is asked to contact the Paramount Theatre ticket office by December 26, 2020.

The Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour show scheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2021 has also been postponed. The show has been rescheduled for Friday, August 27, 2021. Previously scheduled dates for the show include March 29, 2020 and August 1, 2020. Tickets for any of the previously scheduled dates will be honored at the new date. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Paramount Theatre ticket office by December 23, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.