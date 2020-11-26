Advertisement

Marion Public Library moves to appointment-only

Marion Library (KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marion Public Library is now only providing services by appointment at their Uptown Library location at 1064 7th Avenue.

Appointment services include print and holds pick-ups. Only four patrons are now allowed in the building during each 30 minute appointment. To schedule an appointment, click here.

The library has also announced a partnership with CHOMP Delivery service. Starting November 23rd, when hold items become available, patrons can order pickups through CHOMP and have library materials delivered. A small fee will be charged for materials delivered.

The library’s temporary Technology Station is now locate at the Marion Columbus Club at 5650 Kacena Avenue. Several computers are available for printing and staff will be onsite to assist with basic computer navigation and questions regarding applications for FEMA. The Library’s DOT KIOSK is also available at that location. No appointments are necessary.

Returns can be made at the 7th Avenue dropbox. Patrons can also return Marion Library materials to any of the other Metro Libraries or to any of the HyVee grocery stores in the Metro area.

