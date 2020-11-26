Locations in Iowa City and Coralville offering to recycle holiday lights

Iowa City/Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Iowa City has announced locations in Iowa City and Coralville that patrons can recycle holiday lights no longer wanted.

Drop-offs began on November 23rd and are available until January 10, 2021 at the following locations:

East Side Recycling Center via ReStore Donations (2401 Scott Blvd. SE, Iowa City)

Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center (3900 Hebl Ave. SW, Iowa City)

Coralville Hy-Vee #1 (1914 8th St.)

Stuff, Etc. (2818 Commerce Dr., Coralville)

Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St.)

Coralville Recreation Center (1506 8th St.)

For more information, visit icgov.org/recycling, or call 319-887-6110. Sign up for curbside specific service notices at icgov.org/subscribe.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.