Advertisement

Iowa reports second day of more than 40 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 41 more Iowans died of COVID-19. It’s the second straight day of more than 40 Iowans dying due to the virus.

The state also reported 3,331 more Iowans tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 26 the state’s website showed a total of 222,278 Iowans have tested positive and a total of 2,312 Iowans have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.4 percent.

The total number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus continues to drop, even as ICU and ventilator usage remains high. There are currently a total of 1,269 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, with 193 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 271 are in the ICU and 142 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Amid historic levels of unemployment due to the pandemic, many Americans have lost health...
His Hands Free Clinic expecting increase of healthcare coverage sign-ups due to pandemic
His Hands Free Clinic expecting increase of healthcare coverage sign-ups due to pandemic
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Store owners agreed the pandemic was the reason behind a slower than usual Black Friday.
Slower Black Friday for stores at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall