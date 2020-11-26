Iowa reports second day of more than 40 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 41 more Iowans died of COVID-19. It’s the second straight day of more than 40 Iowans dying due to the virus.

The state also reported 3,331 more Iowans tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 26 the state’s website showed a total of 222,278 Iowans have tested positive and a total of 2,312 Iowans have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.4 percent.

The total number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus continues to drop, even as ICU and ventilator usage remains high. There are currently a total of 1,269 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, with 193 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 271 are in the ICU and 142 are on ventilators.

