Advertisement

Early morning apartment fire in Hiawatha displaces residents, no one injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Hiawatha responded to an apartment fire at around 4:28 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the five occupants of the building, located at 1440 Blairs Ferry Road, reported smelling smoke in the laundry room area and the building’s electricity was out.

The occupants were able to evacuate the building before firefighters arrived. Officials said several units in the building were still under repair after being damage during the August 10 derecho.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke and fire under the floor and in the walls of the mechanical room.

There were no injuries reported, but officials said the building is now uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is assisting two of the displaced occupants.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Amid historic levels of unemployment due to the pandemic, many Americans have lost health...
His Hands Free Clinic expecting increase of healthcare coverage sign-ups due to pandemic
His Hands Free Clinic expecting increase of healthcare coverage sign-ups due to pandemic
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall
Store owners agreed the pandemic was the reason behind a slower than usual Black Friday.
Slower Black Friday for stores at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall