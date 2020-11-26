Early morning apartment fire in Hiawatha displaces residents, no one injured

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Hiawatha responded to an apartment fire at around 4:28 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the five occupants of the building, located at 1440 Blairs Ferry Road, reported smelling smoke in the laundry room area and the building’s electricity was out.

The occupants were able to evacuate the building before firefighters arrived. Officials said several units in the building were still under repair after being damage during the August 10 derecho.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke and fire under the floor and in the walls of the mechanical room.

There were no injuries reported, but officials said the building is now uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is assisting two of the displaced occupants.

The fire remains under investigation.

