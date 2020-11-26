Advertisement

Dubuque offering new drop-off locations to recycle unwanted holiday lights

(KCRG)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dubuque wants your old and/or unwanted holiday lights!

According to a release, The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is collaborating with the Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the City of Dubuque Public Works Department to offer a drop off locations for residents to recycle unwanted holiday lights.

Holiday lights can be dropped off in marked containers inside the Carnegie-Stout Public Library at 360 West 11th Street at the second floor reference desk or outside the City of Dubuque Municipal Services Center at 925 Kerper Court through January 15, 2021.

Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the Landfill. Appointments are required for electronics brought to the landfill. 

To schedule an appointment, visit www.dmaswa/.org. For more information, call the Landfill at 563-557-8220, ext. 2 or go to www.dmaswa.org.

