Denver mayor under fire for Thanksgiving travel after urging residents to stay home

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock(KCNC)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST
DENVER, Colorado (CNN) - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is facing major criticism after traveling for Thanksgiving while urging city residents to stay home.

The democrat mayor flew to Mississippi to visit his wife and daughter. Hancock put out a statement apologizing for his decision.

Denver resident Kathy Peterson wanted nothing more than to visit her daughter. After multiple attempts, she scheduled a flight for Thanksgiving, that because of pleas from local officials, the family canceled once again.

“We cried about it and felt bad and said, well, times are tough,” Peterson said.

And the day before the holiday, Mayor Hancock sent a tweet urging residents to avoid travel, while he himself boarded a plane to Mississippi.

Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore, who canceled her own plans to celebrate with family, says the community shouldn’t take restrictions any less serious because of the mayor’s actions.

“We all carry our own personal responsibility, and our own personal actions,” Gilmore said.

In response to the flood of criticism, the mayor issued a statement saying, “I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

For Kathy Peterson, it’s an apology that falls on deaf ears.

“I don’t get to see my daughter and to me it’s just a double standard and it shouldn’t work like that,” she said. “Either we’re all in this or we are not.”

Hancock’s spokesperson said in a statement that the mayor will quarantine and follow all necessary health and safety guidance when he returns to Denver.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

