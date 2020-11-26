Busy holiday shopping season pivots to serve customers safely amid pandemic

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic has changed not just how people shop this holiday season at Scout of Marion — where masks are required and only six customers can be inside at a time — but also what they’re looking for.

“I think people are really being more intentional with what they’re getting,” owner Nikki Kettelkamp said. “I think self-care has been huge. We’re selling a lot of things that are going to keep people happy and content if they have to hole up in their homes this winter.”

This holiday season will be Scout’s third since opening in May of 2018. Kettelkamp said the period typically makes up around 40% of her store’s yearly sales.

In 2020, she said their biggest priority is keeping customers and staff safe.

“We’ve had a little bit of practice because when we closed back in March, we really had to shift gears and put on a lot of different hats,” Kettelkamp said.

Scout is still open to walk-in customers, but Kettelkamp doesn’t project they’ll have as many in-store sales as years past.

To make up for that, Scout is offering online shopping, curbside pickup, private appointments, and even virtual appointments, in which an employee will connect with a customer over FaceTime and show them what’s for sale.

“The flexibility of just wanting to be there for you and to do whatever it takes to help you find what you need — that’s what we’re good at,” Kettelkamp said.

That same customer service has arrived for the season in Iowa City, too.

The Downtown District is working with more than 30 local small businesses, offering to bring purchases of soft goods right to shoppers’ doorsteps as part of its “Downtown Delivers” program.

Thanks to partnerships with Toyota of Iowa City and MidWestOne Bank, the service comes at no cost to customers or the stores.

“We’re really letting the stores offer it to their customers as they wish. Some of them want to add it to their website; some of them just want to offer it up as a suggestion when they’re on the phone,” Betsy Potter, the Downtown District’s director of creative services, said.

The four-person Downtown District staff makes deliveries five days a week, heading to Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, West Branch, and Tiffin, and then going up to Cedar Rapids on Fridays.

Potter estimates they’ve made more than 1,000 deliveries since launching the service in September, even though the peak of the season hasn’t hit quite yet.

“We’re ready, and we anticipate the next few weeks being really busy with all of the deliveries, but I’m glad we have it down to a good science by now,” Potter said.

