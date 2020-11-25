Advertisement

Zoey’s Pizzeria reopens, more than three months after derecho damage

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A mainstay on the corner of 10th Street and Seventh Avenue in Marion has reopened after sustaining significant damage in the August 10 derecho.

Zoey’s Pizzeria announced their reopening in a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Tuesday. It said that the pizza parlor will be open for dine-in and carry-out service between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. each day.

The restaurant had been closed since the derecho due to structural damage to its building. It had previously been closed for a period of time earlier in the year due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

