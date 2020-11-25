Wet weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The second part of this storm system will be moving across eastern Iowa today. With temperatures well above freezing, this will be a cold rain for the area with another half inch or more possible from Cedar Rapids and points south. Amounts will drop off sharply as you head north into our northeast and northwest zones. Plan on this system to pull east by mid-afternoon leaving clouds behind through the night. It’s possible we’ll start our Thanksgiving Day rather cloudy but should get some clearing as the morning goes on. Plan on highs into the 40s that afternoon. Overall, the weather looks pretty quiet through the weekend with a decent cooldown into next week.

