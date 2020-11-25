Advertisement

UIHC program works to lower number of hospitalizations and keep beds available

By Becky Phelps
Published: Nov. 24, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The number of people in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 is down slightly Tuesday, with more than 1,300 people receiving treatment. In Region 5, which includes the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, that number is also down slightly at 305 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, UIHC has treated more than 900 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. But it kept close tabs on an additional 1,200 people as part of its Home Treatment Team. Dr. Andy Bryant is the director of the COVID-19 Home Treatment Team. It’s for patients who have pre-existing conditions who contract the virus and are high risk. Patients get a blood pressure cuff, a pulse oximeter to track oxygen levels, and virtual visits from a nurse.

Dr. Bryant says the HTT program is helping keep beds open, at a time when the hospital has already added ICU beds and delayed surgeries. “It’s helpful to help keep our hospital system open. So that way, when we have a patient that needs to be placed on a ventilator, or any of the patients that are critically ill and need lots of oxygen, that we have the beds to be able to care for them,” says Dr. Bryant.

So far, 8.8% of the Home Treatment Team COVID-19 patients have needed to be hospitalized. And the program has a survival rate of 99.7%. According to data from the state COVID-19 website, 59% of people who died of COVID-19 in Iowa had a pre-existing condition. Dr. Bryant says the virtual visits also provide mental and emotional support for patients....who he says are often isolated and scared. “It’s scary. You’re home, you’re not feeling well, your family isn’t able to see you, you can’t go out, you can’t go to clinic and see your doctor in person. And so having us there for those patients...they’ve told us countless times how much this means to them,” says Dr. Bryant.

