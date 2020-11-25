Advertisement

Sanford replaces CEO after controversial email about masks

Kelby Krabbenhoft, chief executive officer of Sanford Health, announces a $125 million gift...
Kelby Krabbenhoft, chief executive officer of Sanford Health, announces a $125 million gift from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford that will establish a program to integrate genetics into primary care and internal medicine, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Sioux Falls, S.D.(Dirk Lammers | AP Photo/Dirk Lammers)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has been replaced after telling employees that he had recovered from COVID-19 and was not wearing a mask.

Sanford Health said in a release Tuesday that it has “mutually agreed to part ways” with longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who took over in 1996. Krabbenhoft told employees in an email that he believes he’s now immune to COVID-19 for “at least seven months and perhaps years to come.”

The company’s Board of Trustees named Bill Gassen, who has been with the company since 2012.

