Iowa’s COVID-19 situation remains poor, but a few metrics improve, in latest White House report

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The spread of the novel coronavirus in the state of Iowa remains at very high levels, according to a new weekly report, though a couple of key metrics showed some improvement for the first time in weeks.

The document, issued to all 50 states by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Sunday, November 22, and provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, overall still showed significant virus activity in the state during the week of November 15 through November 21. However, the task force said they were “encouraged by the steps the Governor is taking to decrease transmission.” Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented new restrictions on November 16, including rules regarding mask usage in indoor public spaces with exceptions.

The rate of new cases in Iowa places the state in the “red zone” according to the task force, which is defined as a rate of new cases of at least 101 per 100,000 population during the week. Iowa’s rate was the fifth-highest rate in the country at 875 new cases per 100,000 population, showing a decrease of 126 from the previous week’s rate. The national average was 356 per 100,000, which increased 62.

Polk County, Linn County, and Scott County were the top-three counties for the highest number of new cases again during last week, representing 26.8% of the state’s 27,610 cases during the week. The total number of cases during the week was about 12% lower than the previous week. Iowa conducted more tests than the national average at 3,924 per 100,000 population, and the number of tests increased 4% to 123,796. The national average for testing rate during the week was 3,057 per 100,000, which increased by around 14%.

The test positivity rate for Iowa was 22.1% for the week, keeping the state well beyond the threshold for the “red zone” for test positivity. The task force defines the red zone in this metric as a positivity rate above 10%. The rate decreased by 1.9% week-over-week, though it is still the third-highest rate in the country. The national positivity rate was 10.5%, increasing 0.4% in the last week.

Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly report and provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Yellow Zone counties indicate a moderate rate of COVID-19 transmission, while Red Zone counties indicate high rates of transmission. Orange Zone counties fall between those two classifications. The color-coding is determined by the rate of new cases along with test positivity. Data is for Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. (KCRG / via data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health)

The color categories for counties, as defined by the task force, are defined by both the rate of new cases and the positivity rate. 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties are in the “red zone” for both the number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people and the 10% “red zone” threshold for test positivity. Lucas County was the only one to be moved out of the “red zone” last week and into the “yellow zone”, which still indicates moderate levels of community spread. Lucas County still had a new case rate of 200 to 499 per 100,000 population, but its positivity rate was only between 5.0% to 7.9%, resulting in its reclassification for the week.

Not all metrics tracked by the task force showed an improvement, with statistics for deaths in Iowa from the disease showing a sharp increase. Officials said that 180 people died in the state from COVID-19 during the reporting period, 36% higher than the number in the previous weekly report. The death rate in Iowa, at 5.7 per 100,000 population, was 90% higher than the national average of 3.0 people per 100,000 for the week.

Hospitalization increased by about 10% week-to-week, with 224 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 41 with suspected COVID-19 admitted to hospitals in the state each day. More than 95% of the state’s hospitals admitted at least one patient with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 each day, and a total of 1,858 people were newly-admitted to hospitals during the week.

The task force noted that hospital admissions were increasing across all age groups, with a particular concern about the rise in admissions for patients who were under 18 years old.

The COVID-19 situation at long-term care facilities in the state continued to worsen compared to the previous week, according to the report. 30% of facilities had at least one new case among residents, 66% had at least one new case among staff, and 10% of long-term care facilities in the state had at least one new resident who died from the disease. All three categories were higher than the figures reported by the task force during the previous weeklong period.

The task force continued to recommend mask usage at all times in public spaces, a reduction in capacity in public and private indoor spaces, and avoidance of any interactions with people who do not live in your household without wearing a mask. The document said that masks should be worn around potentially-vulnerable family members, such as the elderly and those with preexisting conditions, during any Thanksgiving holiday gatherings due to the pervasive spread of the virus including in asymptomatic individuals.

Officials who prepared the document predicted in its guidance that continued strong mitigation techniques could lower the state’s COVID-19 situation into the “yellow zone” in four to five weeks. That would still indicate moderate community spread of the virus, but would be a significant improvement over the state’s current situation presented in the report.

The guidance suggested targeting testing toward asymptomatic people under 35 years old in order to find and limit the silent community spread of the virus. It also recommended testing for teachers and students in schools where cases are increasing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.