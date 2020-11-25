Iowa representatives introduce COVID-19 Data Accuracy Act

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Iowa representatives want Congress to pass legislation aimed at making COVID-19 data more transparent.

Representatives Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack, and Cindy Axne announced the COVID-19 Data Accuracy Act on Tuesday.

It would put the Department of Health and Human Services in charge of certifying any corrections to federal, state, or local virus reporting. It would also require the Government Accountability Office to investigate COVID-19 data collection issues and recommend improvements for the Department of Health and Human Services to implement.

In a statement, Representative Loebsack said, “Having these data is important to making proper public policy decisions and is used to guide where resources are most needed.”

