Advertisement

Iowa representatives introduce COVID-19 Data Accuracy Act

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Iowa representatives want Congress to pass legislation aimed at making COVID-19 data more transparent.

Representatives Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack, and Cindy Axne announced the COVID-19 Data Accuracy Act on Tuesday.

It would put the Department of Health and Human Services in charge of certifying any corrections to federal, state, or local virus reporting. It would also require the Government Accountability Office to investigate COVID-19 data collection issues and recommend improvements for the Department of Health and Human Services to implement.

In a statement, Representative Loebsack said, “Having these data is important to making proper public policy decisions and is used to guide where resources are most needed.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Fareway to shorten hours to clean during pandemic
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe
Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be down, according to the AAA.
Thanksgiving travel sees sharp decline during pandemic
In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's...
EU says first coronavirus vaccinations possible by Christmas