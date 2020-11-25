Advertisement

Hy-Vee recalls vegetable products for possible listeria contamination

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is recalling some of its vegetable mix products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix (UPC Code 0272083305352) and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix (UPC Code 0272104105992) sold at all its stores.

The impacted products have a “Best if Used By” date of December 3.

The company said you should throw away the recalled items or return them for a full refund.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick.

For more on the recall, click here.

