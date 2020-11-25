Governor addresses PPE concerns, vaccines and COVID-19 in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed testing, personal protective equipment concerns, vaccines, and other topics related to COVID-19 in the state during a briefing on Tuesday.

The state has seen a decrease in overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 starting November 18, with the total count down around 200 patients from its peak. However, the slight decrease comes after the state set a new record almost every day of November. Additionally, the count of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators have stayed near their record highs.

“These are positive signs, but it’s too early to know if it’s indicators of a trend,” Reynolds said.

The state is still seeing an increase in cases in a short period of time that is straining local contact tracing resources and resulting in delays in the traditional contact tracing process. Linn County is using an online form to try to speed up the process.

Reynolds also spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine and said it could be made available in the “upcoming weeks.”

