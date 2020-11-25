Fire officials warn of the dangers of frying turkeys

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Just two days until Thanksgiving and firefighters across the nation are urging families not to deep fry their turkeys. Capitan of the Oskaloosa fire department Mark Tennison says Thanksgiving brings about many fires that could have been avoided: “Thanksgiving is the major day that we have, across the country fryer fires.”

According to a report from the National Fire Protection Association cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home and home fire injuries year-round, and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths. “In 2018, there were over 1,600 turkey fryer fires on Thanksgiving, and that’s across the United States,” Tennison says.

The NFPA released this statement to KYOU saying: “NFPA discourages the use of turkey fryers. The combination of a wet, frozen bird and hot oil can be a recipe for disaster, risking fire and burn injuries. Instead we encourage those who want fried turkey to opt for take-out from restaurants that are well equipped to more safely provide this for thanksgiving dinner.”

Copyright 2020 KYOU. All rights reserved.