Fareway to shorten hours to clean during pandemic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fareway will shorten its store hours starting Friday in an effort to keep stores clean during the pandemic.

Fareway stores will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

The early closure will allow employees time to clean, sanitize and restock inventory.

They’re still keeping their first hour open reserved for customers 65 and over, expectant mothers and those living with a serious condition which increases susceptibility to COVID-19.

