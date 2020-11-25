Everything’s set for Dubuque’s Reflections in the Park

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Reflections in the Park, an annual holiday tradition, is a go and it is going to look practically the same as past years.

However, Hillcrest Family Services had scheduled a walkthrough event for Wednesday night, which had to be canceled because of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest proclamation. The proclamation states that no more than 30 people can gather at a park at one same time. Last year, almost 600 people came in to walk through the park.

The attraction will officially open on Thanksgiving Day at 5:00 p.m. for people to come in in their cars.

Darlene Bolsinger, who organizes the event, said there is some additional pressure for them this year.

”It is almost a bit overwhelming actually this year because I have been told that so many times like, ‘This is the only event and everyone is so looking forward to it,’ so it is like ‘Oh, I hope I do not disappoint’,” Bolsinger said. “I hope we pull everything off and provide the joy and Christmas spirit and everything that everyone is looking forward to.”

Bolsinger added that volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment and sanitizing constantly.

