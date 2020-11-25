Dubuque first-graders meet their community helpers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of first-graders from Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque got to meet their heroes today, from a safe distance.

They took part in a Community Helper Parade. For a couple of minutes, they stepped outside the school building to say hi to members of the local Police and Fire departments, the public library, restaurants, and non-profits.

Molly Crowel, who teaches the students, said, in a regular year, they would have gone out to visit them at their workplaces. This year, because of the pandemic, they had to get creative.

”They do not get to see all of it and do not always know many people outside of school, so it is just very important for them to see all the different people that help our community run,” Crowel said.

