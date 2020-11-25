‘Cranksgiving’ takes on new spin in 2020, but benefit to Cedar Rapids food pantry remains

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like so many other holiday traditions, Cedar Rapids’ Cranksgiving event is taking on a new spin in 2020.

“Cranksgiving is a culmination of a few things: a food drive by bicycle and a little bit of a scavenger hunt element,” Logan Orcutt, a co-owner of Goldfinch Cyclery in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District, said.

For the last three years, Goldfinch Cyclery has hosted a local Cranksgiving, which also takes place in other locations across the United States around Thanksgiving.

“In years past, we’ve had over 100 participants, and traditionally, Cranksgiving is an event that happens on a specific day and time as a large group, group ride and group effort, and it’s always a big party,” Orcutt said.

But this year, people can participate in Cranksgiving in a pandemic at their own pace and on their own time.

To start, riders can pick up a manifest at Goldfinch Cyclery at 208 C 12th Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids, or email the store to have a manifest sent to them.

On that manifest is a list of grocery stores in the area and a food item designated at each stop for riders to purchase.

“The scavenger hunt element is still at play, in that we don’t provide a specific route, so it’s up to the participant to kind of use their navigational skills,” Orcutt said.

“It’s not hard. It’s very easy,” said Ryan Wheeler, who began his Cranksgiving route Sunday with his daughter and wrapped up Tuesday.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Wheeler stopped in to volunteer at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in southeast Cedar Rapids, where all the donations from Cranksgiving will go.

“There’s probably been no year that we’ve needed it more,” Wheeler said.

Loaves & Fishes, a volunteer-run pantry located in the Tanager Place building at 1030 5th Ave. SE, is open every Tuesday afternoon.

“We serve everybody,” Director Jan Kosowski said. “We have no barriers here. Anybody who comes, we give food.”

Kosowski said the pantry has been serving even more people since moving into the Tanager Place location, which is larger than its previous space.

“We are so indebted to Goldfinch,” Kosowski said. “The fact that they’re dedicated to still put on Cranksgiving in some form, that’s just been really heartwarming.

“It means a lot to us because you hate to be an island unto yourself. So when the community steps forward like that, it really encourages those of us who volunteer on a weekly basis.”

Goldfinch Cyclery is currently accepting Cranksgiving donations through Dec. 15.

Everyone who completes the route by attaching receipts from each stop to their manifest and brings it to the store with their donations is entered to win prizes in a raffle.

“We knew there was going to be people on board, no matter how it went down,” Orcutt said.

