Cedar Rapids to pause derecho cleanup to allow workers to celebrate Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Work crews that have been cleaning up debris and other related activities since the August 10 derecho will have the rest of the week off for the holiday, city officials said on Tuesday.

The City of Cedar Rapids said that its derecho debris removal and tree trimming operations will be suspended between Wednesday, November 25, and Sunday, November 29. Activity will resume on Monday, November 30 after the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Workers have been making a final pass on collecting nonorganic debris since mid-November, with 35% of city streets completed as of Tuesday. Cleanup of organic tree debris continues, though city officials have not decided on a cutoff date for a final pass. The city said that the decision will be made public when it is finalized.

The city’s tree-trimming efforts have already been completed in around 73% of what the city describes as zones, with an emphasis on potential safety issues over the winter.

Bever, Cherry Hill, Daniels, Ellis, Jones, Shaver, Noelridge, and Van Vechten Parks remain closed due to damage from the derecho. Ellis Golf Course is also closed due to damage.

The burn ban for the city remains in effect, with exceptions for LP or natural gas fire pits.

