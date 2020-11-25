Advertisement

Bridge Under the Bridge hands out Thanksgiving meal boxes

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group that started up after the August 10 derecho is giving away Thanksgiving food to families in need.

Bridgette Williams-Robinson is the executive director for Bridge Under the Bridge. She said after the storm she had two freezers full of meat. She had to cook it or throw it out, so she decided to cook all of it and feed her neighbors, too. Since then, Williams-Robinson has been giving out hot meals at a spot under the Interstate 380 overpass along Eighth Avenue SW.

On Tuesday, the group handed out boxes of Thanksgiving food including turkeys and basic essentials. Williams-Robinson said this is never something she expected to be apart of.

“It’s so overwhelming,” Williams-Robinson said. “Like, we were the people standing in the free food box line for a long time. Maybe up until a year ago we would always you know go to the pantries and things like that. That’s how we were able to maintain. And being able to provide for other people, just I feel so blessed to be able to meet that need.”

The group has been handing out meals every Tuesday at the same spot, serving 60,000 meals to date.

