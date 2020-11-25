Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be down, according to the AAA.
Thanksgiving travel sees sharp decline during pandemic
A new Axios Ipsos poll found a majority of Americans have changed their Thanksgiving plans.
New poll shows majority of Americans changed holiday plans
The former Meghan Markle, 39, said she was sharing her story to help break the silence around...
Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
Hy-Vee officials announced they will be presenting a a check for more than $100,500 to River...
Hy-Vee recalls vegetable products for possible listeria contamination