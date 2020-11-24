Woman makes free masks during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman is making free masks to give out during the pandemic. Aleasha LeClere learned to sew just a couple months ago with the help of her daughter. The two have already made more than 500 masks to give out.

LeClere says since Governor Reynold’s latest proclamation she has received 200 additional requests for masks. She is creating them all while still displaced herself from the derecho.

