University of Iowa student named Rhodes Scholar

Marissa Mueller, a student-athlete at the University of Iowa who was named a Rhodes Scholar.
Marissa Mueller, a student-athlete at the University of Iowa who was named a Rhodes Scholar.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa student-athlete has been named a Rhodes Scholar, which is one of the highest academic honors in the world.

Marissa Mueller is a Biomedical Engineering student, who is also a thrower on the track and field team. She’s the 22nd Rhodes Scholar from the University of Iowa, and the first woman from the school to win that honor in more than 30 years. Mueller joins three other students at Iowa who were given that honor in the last decade.

Mueller will graduate in May before spending the following two years studying regenerative engineering at Oxford University in England.

