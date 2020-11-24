Advertisement

Two turkeys from Iowa to get presidential pardon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG) - Two turkeys from Iowa will take part in the White House Turkey Pardon in Washington D.C.

On Monday, the two birds, named Corn and Cob, walked the red carpet into their hotel in the nation’s capitol. They will stay there until Tuesday’s ceremony.

Technically, President Trump will only pardon one turkey, but both will return to Iowa to live out their retirements at Iowa State.

A poll to decide which one is the official turkey pardoned is up on the White House twitter page now.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

A fraternity at Iowa State University says they finished the entire Fall semester without a...
Iowa State University fraternity stays COVID-19 free during entire Fall semester
A fraternity at Iowa State University says they finished the entire Fall semester without a...
Iowa State University fraternity stays COVID-19 free during entire Fall semester
Major League Baseball's first game in Iowa is now rescheduled for next year.
Field of Dreams game set for August 2021
Two turkeys from Iowa to take part in the White House Turkey Pardon in Washington, D.C.
Two turkeys from Iowa to take part in the White House Turkey Pardon in Washington, D.C.