Two turkeys from Iowa to get presidential pardon

(KCRG) - Two turkeys from Iowa will take part in the White House Turkey Pardon in Washington D.C.

On Monday, the two birds, named Corn and Cob, walked the red carpet into their hotel in the nation’s capitol. They will stay there until Tuesday’s ceremony.

Technically, President Trump will only pardon one turkey, but both will return to Iowa to live out their retirements at Iowa State.

A poll to decide which one is the official turkey pardoned is up on the White House twitter page now.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Corn or Cob? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.