Three more eastern Iowa school districts move to virtual learning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three more school districts are moving to virtual learning as more than 214,000 are infected with coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Education approved virtual learning waivers for the Iowa City, Independence and Clear Creek Amana districts on Monday morning.

The waiver lets the districts move online for two-weeks at a time. If they want another two weeks, they have to reapply.

According to the state’s website, the Linn-Mar School District has applied for a waiver. This comes after the district moved Excelsior Middle School to online learning two weeks ago.

Linn County currently has a 14-day average positivity rate of 19.1 percent.

The Cedar Rapids School District will decide on Tuesday whether to file for another waiver.

