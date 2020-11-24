Thanksgiving meal in Waterloo, in its 39th year, goes curbside due to pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday night, the 39th annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving dinner took place in Waterloo, but with a set of adjustments for safety from the novel coronavirus.

The event, hosted by Veridian Credit Union, typically serves about 650 Thanksgiving meals at an in-person dinner event. Due to the pandemic, organizers hosted a curbside pickup instead. Organizers said they served 1,000 people at the UAW Local 838 hall tonight.

They’ll deliver another 300 meals to people in the community.

“One person I talk to, she usually has four jobs and was let go from three of them due to the pandemic, so this has been really helpful to those families that that are experiencing may be temporary or permanent job loss due to the pandemic,” Julie Gage, with Veridian, said.

Gage said their traditional Thanksgiving meal included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, corn, and pumpkin pie.

