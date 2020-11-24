Advertisement

Slushy drive likely as snow changes to rain

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a slushy start to your Tuesday. Areas of snow will be transitioning to cold rain, but even after that process fully occurs, areas of slush may be on the roads for several more hours. Snowfall totals of 1-3″ continue to look on track, then quickly start melting. The bottom line is to watch for a slushy and potentially slick morning drive. Plan on rain to continue today, tonight and right into tomorrow. Most areas will pick up a half inch to one inch by the time it wraps up tomorrow afternoon. Thanksgiving continues to look nice with highs well into the 40s.

