Rain continues through Wednesday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain will continue to move through eastern Iowa throughout the evening hours. Visibility could be reduced at times due to areas of fog.

Some may see some breaks through the overnight hours before another round of rain moves through Wednesday morning. Showers look to wrap up throughout Wednesday afternoon. Areas could see anywhere from 0.5-1″ of additional rainfall. Highs will be in the low 40s, but expect lingering cloud cover through the evening.

This sets up for an above-average day, temperatures wise, on Thanksgiving. Highs in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday will be a bit cooler, only in the upper 30s, low 40s, but we will be staying dry.

