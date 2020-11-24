Advertisement

Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote


The Federal government is now recognizing President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania governor says Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” President Donald Trump lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden.

Trump has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

